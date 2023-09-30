Ross County 0-1 Hearts: What the manager said

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "I'm disappointed. It was a good game and tactically good game from both. I thought we were worthy of draw.

"We had a couple of great chances. Hearts did as well but they didn't really threaten our goal."

"We've got to take our chances and keep the ball out the net. We've got to be clinical."

"I'm happy with the shape, the way we played, the defending. Hearts have invested heavily. If that's a measure of where we're close to, I'm happy with that."

"We've started well this season but it's been a tough week with results. We were poor on Sunday at Pittodrie but on Wednesday we gave as good as we got. We just need to dust ourselves done. We need to work hard, that's the order of business."