Gabriel Jesus has been excellent for Arsenal since he signed in 2022, but recent chances he has failed to convert have prompted chat about his finishing.

Unfortunately for the Brazilian, some of the data backs up those calling for him to be more ruthless. Since he made his Premier League debut in 2017, no player has underperformed their expected goals (xG) more than Jesus. He has scored 15 goals less than he should have based on the quality of chances he has had.

It was an issue that many Manchester City fans brought up when he left the Etihad last year, and it seems the 26-year-old is yet to shake it off in North London.

