Pressure no surprise for Lammers

Sam Lammers says he hasn't been surprised by the pressure at Rangers and says it's up to the players to meet the level of expectation.

The Dutch forward, a summer arrival from Atalanta, has netted one goal in 13 Rangers appearances so far.

Lammers said: “There’s a lot of new singings so I think it’s normal that the fans expect a lot from every one of us. We try to do the best for the club and make the fans happy.

"I knew it already before I came here. Rangers should win every game so if this is not the case then it’s normal that you hear rumours form the outside, you hear some negativity, but the only thing is what we can do as a team is be honest to each other and look what we can improve.

“There’s pressure everywhere, I haven’t been surprised. Every game we need to win. This is a pressure I like, to play for prizes."