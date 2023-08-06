'We have to pick ourselves up and go again'

Cole Palmer celebrates his goal at WembleyReuters

Manchester City goalscorer Cole Palmer, speaking to ITV after losing to Arsenal in the Community Shield at Wembley: "Gutted to concede in the last minutes. We have to pick ourselves up and go again."

On his goal: "When I got the ball, Pep told me to be myself. I cut in and saw the far corner. Thankfully it went in.

"We'll have to see what the plan is for next season. Hopefully play as many games as possible. I feel fresh from England, the [European Under-21] final wasn't that long ago.

"Hopefully we can win the Treble again but it will be a difficult ask. The lads are sharp in training."

