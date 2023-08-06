Manchester City goalscorer Cole Palmer, speaking to ITV after losing to Arsenal in the Community Shield at Wembley: "Gutted to concede in the last minutes. We have to pick ourselves up and go again."

On his goal: "When I got the ball, Pep told me to be myself. I cut in and saw the far corner. Thankfully it went in.

"We'll have to see what the plan is for next season. Hopefully play as many games as possible. I feel fresh from England, the [European Under-21] final wasn't that long ago.

"Hopefully we can win the Treble again but it will be a difficult ask. The lads are sharp in training."