After West Ham completed the signing of James Ward-Prowse from Southampton for a fee believed to be in the region of £30m, we asked you for your views on the new addition.

Here are a selection of your thoughts:

James: Ward-Prowse is a great signing. He can do for this generation at West Ham what Dmitri Payet promised to a previous one - a creative player in midfield. Maybe now people will stop barracking Moyes about his purchases. Coufal, Benrahma, Bowen, Fornals, Aguerd and Paqueta, too. What's not to look forward to?

Charlie: Another mediocre signing. We badly need a 20-goal-a-season forward.

Hong Seng: Great signing. His reputation as a set-piece specialist often makes people forget about his work-rate and other defensive contributions.

Ian: Match made in heaven. Moyes targets goals from set-pieces - not exactly entertainment but it provides the points. JWP can deliver in spades. Get your bets on West Ham scoring from the most set-pieces in the Premier League. After all, that is the West Ham way.

Laurence: Good player to have in your squad. However, I feel that at the highest level he would struggle to maintain consistency. Brilliant free-kick taker and would show high energy levels, but he is a bit one dimensional in his play.

Dave: JWP is someone I have wanted at the club for some time. He will bring skills that will benefit the team and he always gives 100% . Hope he settles in quickly and gets good game time.