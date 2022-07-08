Celtic to face Everton in Sydney Super Cup
Celtic v Everton will headline the Sydney Super Cup event in November, with the English Premier League side confirmed as a replacement for Rangers.
Local teams Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers also feature in the friendly tournament which runs during the World Cup break from domestic duty.
🍀🇦🇺 The Sydney Super Cup just got bigger and better!#CelticFC will play @Everton at Sydney's @AccorStadium on Nov 20 2022! 🙌— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) July 7, 2022
The Bhoys will also play @SydneyFC on Nov 17 in one of the first major matches to take place at the brand new @AllianzStadium. @TEGSport
