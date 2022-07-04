Leeds confirm Gyabi signing

Leeds have confirmed the signing of midfielder Darko Gyabi on a four-year-deal.

The 18-year-old arrives at Elland Road from Manchester City on the same day Kalvin Phillips left United for the Premier League champions.

Gyabi signed for City in 2018 after impressing while at Millwall’s academy.

Last season, he provided three assists and scored one goal in 10 appearances as the club won the Premier League 2 title.

He is Leeds' fourth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca.

