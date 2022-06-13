Gilmour extends Chelsea stay

Chelsea have exercised an option to extend Billy Gilmour’s contract until 2024.

The Scotland midfielder, who spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Norwich City, will now remain at Stamford Bridge for two more years.

He has made 22 appearances for the Blues, including 11 in the Premier League.