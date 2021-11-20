Norwich 2-1 Southampton: Hasenhuttl reaction

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl told BBC Sport: "[Norwich's equaliser] for me is a clear foul [on Kyle Walker-Peters], but you can still defend it.

"Second half it is normal that the home team plays with a bit of emotion. They had one or two shots on target and we had much more in the first half.

"It's very, very hard to understand why we lost this game. It is not easy when a team is defending really deep. We tried to force a few mistakes.

"Theo [Walcott] had a big chance for the equaliser but he didn't make it. We didn't know what we would be facing today [due to Norwich having a new manager]. Today it was enough to beat us."