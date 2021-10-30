Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea: Jones reaction

Interim Newcastle boss Graeme Jones told BBC Match of the Day: “For 65 minutes we were right in the game. We had a little spell of momentum just before their first goal and generally I was really pleased. You have to remember we are up against the Champions League winners and the current Premier League leaders. We were competitive in the game with the way we went about it. It was working up to that point.

“Once the first goal went in that is when the disappointment came from. The manner of the reaction. Three goals in 16 minutes was disappointing because the game was never that wide open.

"Up to 75 minutes we needed to be in the contest. We were competitive. It was a difficult afternoon, I’m not denying that. We don’t want to play that way. It is where we are at this minute in time.”

On talking to the club’s owners about the management job at Newcastle: “I will do all these interviews then go back to the room and see what happens from that point.”