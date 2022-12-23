St Johnstone defender Andy Considine has thanked Callum Davidson for having belief in him in the summer, saying he was "the first guy on the phone".

After missing most of last season with a cruciate ligament injury, Considine had plenty to prove when he left Aberdeen after 18 years to join Saints.

"To come into a squad who are full of players who haven't long won the double, which is an incredible feat, to be in the dressing room with guys who have that kind of experience is brilliant for me," he told SaintsTV, external.

"I wanted to prove to myself, I did have quite a serious injury. People on the outside did think , 'oh yes, he's done' but firstly I wanted to prove to myself and then to everyone else that I can still do handle it on a Saturday.

"The main thing for me was just to get game time, get back playing on the pitch and so far that has been the case.

"I want St Johnstone to do as well as possible, I want us to be as successful as we can."