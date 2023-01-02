Hearts 3-0 Hibernian: What did the manager say?

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson was pleased with how his side responded to a sluggish start in the Edinburgh Derby, while also praising Zander Clark for his performance in between the sticks.

He told BBC Sportsound: “I thought Hibs actually started the game a bit better, I was pleased with how we flipped that at the start of the game and to get the result was outstanding for us.

“(Zander Clark) is a Scottish international, he’s played at the top level in Scotland for a long time and in Europe so we knew he would do well for us.

"There’s always a lot of pressure when you’re taking over from someone of Craig (Gordon)’s stature, but I thought he handled it very well today. The double-save at the end will just boost his confidence as well."