As the January transfer window enters its final day, we've been asking what business Southampton still need to do between now and 23:00 GMT.

Here are some of your views:

Maluno: Southampton are at the foot of the table because they lack a top-class striker. The departure of Danny Ings was the start of the slide and ultimately cost Ralph Hasenhuttl his job. Nathan Jones will, through no fault of his own, go the same way unless a quality, proven goalscorer is signed in this window.

Joe: Just a goalscorer. I don't even care who any more, just someone who at some point in their career has scored better than one in two in some league and knows where the back of the net is.

Nick: We desperately need a top-quality, proven out-and-out number nine otherwise sadly I think we will go down.

Ian: We need an experienced striker. Been saying it for two seasons as we've not replaced Danny Ings. If we don't get a decent striker we'll be relegated. Every fan knows it and has been crying out for it. Please can we buy a striker? Not one with "promise" this time, someone used to scoring goals. I know it's not easy, but we've had months to search.

Brian: Saints need a proven Premier League striker. They should seriously pursue Teemu Pukki.