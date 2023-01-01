We asked for your views after Saturday's game between Manchester City and Everton at Etihad Stadium.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Manchester City fans

Steve: Teams come to the Etihad, defend in numbers and depend on quick breakaways. We have become too predictable.

Philip: A performance that lacked intensity, although if Stones' header goes in instead of hitting the post a regulation win would have unfolded. Second home game in a row where a team parking the bus has been rewarded and not penalised by officials for blatant time wasting. Got to do better against negative tactics.

Jonty: Should be playing with two strikers - got to have a two-goal cushion against most teams in the Premier League. We also bring subs on far too late.

Everton fans

James: Much better performance. Played like a team with a plan. Keep it going.

Chris: Well done Everton - you can’t go and try to outplay City. Great team effort and tactics from Lampard, given time he will get Everton back fighting for Europe.

David: Great defensive display by Everton. If only they had a natural goalscorer they would be top six.

Martin: If we show that kind of spirit for the rest of the season we’ll be OK!