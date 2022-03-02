Greg Jenner, public historian and host of BBC's You're Dead To Me

Well, I didn’t expect to be declaring another trophyless season as early as 1 March, but here I am.

Antonio Conte is a world-class manager who enjoys the finest of stadiums, training grounds, and tailoring - but not the finest of squads. Indeed, as the latest humbling arrived – somewhat cruelly televised to the nation by the BBC – I had already joked with my Boro-supporting mate, Phil, that we were the underdogs.

Spurs are bewilderingly inconsistent. We blow hot and cold, like broken air conditioners. ‘Behold, the double vanquishers of mighty Manchester City! Watch as they… er... struggle against Morecambe, Mura, and Middlesbrough?!’

Yes, injuries matter. VAR blunders, slippery pitches, snowstorms, and Covid – they all add up. But, basically, we’re predictably unpredictable. Our midfield can’t control possession, our defenders bounce between incredible resilience and chaotic porousness. We’re bad.

But, now divorced from any other distractions, we could yet finish fourth.

Weird.

