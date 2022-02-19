'Changes were a game-changer' - Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp:, speaking to Match of the Day after Saturday's 3-1 win over Norwich: "It had its moments, the longer the game went on the more I could enjoy it, obviously. A week or go when we played at Burnley, they give you a proper fight and over the years you learn to deal with these situations, again today. Norwich have a very different style but played a proper game, defended deep, had their counter attacks, made it really tricky for us.

"We had moments and then the game can look completely different, then a deflected ball can be pretty decisive, but these boys just don't give up, we could help from the bench, bringing really good players on and that was like three days ago the game changer."

On the tactical changes he made on the hour, prompting his side to turn the game around by 67 minutes: "It’s a coaching team effort. We bring the boys on but change the system as well. It's absolutely necessary in a moment like this you throw all the knowledge you have together.

"The 4-4-2 gave them a proper challenge to deal with. All of a sudden we had better positions and were a proper threat."