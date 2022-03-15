Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls, external

What now? Are we on the slippery slope of doom and gloom?

We had a great start to the season, then drew some games we should have lost and drew some other games we should have won. Now, it's five games without a win or a draw so where do we go from here?

Liverpool was always going to be a difficult game. I thought we played brilliantly in the first half - well, up to the first goal.

Second half we gave them a run for their money, but there seems to be some players that don’t understand the importance of getting on with the game.

Robert Sanchez was very lucky not to receive a red card in the lead-up to their first goal. In fact, while he sometimes played well, there were times when he looked all over the place and not in control of his area.

So, what next? What game plan do we have?

Don’t get me wrong, I love the Graham Potter style of playing, but we need to score and win games in this, the toughest league in Europe.