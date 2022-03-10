Sean Dyche hopes history is on Burnley's side and they can repeat their strong finish to the season, as they have in previous years.

Heading into Saturday's game at Brentford, Dyche said: "In the last nine games, there have been lots of positives and performances, and the players are aware of that.

"On any given day, you find your way of playing, and it’s effective. The idea is to get more consistency and we’ve had a run of games recently where we have found more. We weren’t a million miles away in the last two and it is important to remind ourselves that we have played well.

"Defensive resilience is helpful and it’s something to build on. We know the difficulty of scoring and all teams do in the Premier League, but it’s difficult to keep clean sheets as well.

"We’ve shown over many seasons that we know how to defend properly in this division and defend to win games. Historically, we’ve been strong in the second half of the season on the defensive side of the game."