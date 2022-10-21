'We haven't been hitting our standards' - Wright understands fan frustration

Scott Wright admits Rangers’ standards have slipped this season but vowed there is more to come from Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side amid supporter unrest.

Some fans vented their frustration at full-time of the laboured 1-0 home win over Dundee in midweek that set up a League Cup semi-final tie with Aberdeen.

Rangers are out of the Champions League with two group games left, and two points behind Celtic at the top of the Premiership.

"I completely understand where the fans are coming from,” said Wright.

"The fans obviously set a standard for us, but we set standards within the club ourselves and we know we haven't really been hitting them as of yet really.

"But the most important thing is we know we can give more. It is the case of us trying to keep building on what we are trying to do.

"We know the fans are going to stick with us and they set the standard and it is important that we double down on what we believe in, stick to the beliefs within the club and we stick together as a team on the pitch.”