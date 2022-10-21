Rodgers hails Barnes as Leicester 'catalyst'
- Published
Brendan Rodgers says Harvey Barnes can be "a real catalyst" for the Foxes, as the Leicester boss plots a route up the Premier League table.
Barnes starred against Leeds on Thursday and Rodgers is hopeful his form will continue against Wolves on Sunday.
"He was up against a tough opponent but was outstanding," said Rodgers. "He can be a real catalyst for us and I'm delighted for him.
"He's a really important player for us as when he's at the top of his game, he's a handful and a real threat."
Barnes won his only cap for England as a substitute against Wales in October 2020 and next month's World Cup in Qatar is likely to come too soon for him to rekindle his international ambitions.
However, Rodgers believes the 24-year-old will catch Southgate's eye again if he continues to perform in the same vein.
"He can only keep playing well and see where it takes him," said Rodgers. "Every English player will see the national team as an ambition.
"All they can do is get consistency at this level for their club and then the door can hopefully open."