﻿Brendan Rodgers says Harvey Barnes can be "a real catalyst" for the Foxes, as the Leicester boss plots a route up the Premier League table.

B﻿arnes starred against Leeds on Thursday and Rodgers is hopeful his form will continue against Wolves on Sunday.

"﻿He was up against a tough opponent but was outstanding," said Rodgers. "He can be a real catalyst for us and I'm delighted for him.

"﻿He's a really important player for us as when he's at the top of his game, he's a handful and a real threat."

B﻿arnes won his only cap for England as a substitute against Wales in October 2020 and next month's World Cup in Qatar is likely to come too soon for him to rekindle his international ambitions.

H﻿owever, Rodgers believes the 24-year-old will catch Southgate's eye again if he continues to perform in the same vein.

"﻿He can only keep playing well and see where it takes him," said Rodgers. "Every English player will see the national team as an ambition.

"﻿All they can do is get consistency at this level for their club and then the door can hopefully open."