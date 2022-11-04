O﻿n Palace's poor away form: "Away from home, we need to be more solid and more clinical. We have to improve. It's difficult to manage the game how we would want. At the moment, every time we suffer away from home, we concede a goal and that's not right if we want to win football matches."

H﻿e is not concerned about reports linking Barcelona and Juventus with moves for Wilfried Zaha: "We know how important he is for us and he knows how much the fans and the club love him. We also know how much he loves the club. At the moment, he is playing well, performing well and that's all that matters."

He hopes to persuade Zaha to sign an extended deal at Palace: "If you mention names like that to any player in the Premier League, it creates an excitement. We will do everything we can to convince him to stay with us."