M﻿atthew Howarth, BBC Sport

M﻿anager Frank Lampard had called on his Everton players to "find consistency week-in, week-out" in his programme notes, but the Toffees boss will have been left bitterly disappointed with his team's disjointed performance against Leicester.

T﻿he home side were sloppy in possession, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin was starved of service in a toothless first-half display.

E﻿verton improved after the restart and went close to cancelling out Youri Tielemans' spectacular opener through Calvert-Lewin, but the Sheffield-born marksman was forced off with an injury that leaves his hopes of a place in England's World Cup squad hanging in the balance.

T﻿he 25-year-old went down clutching the back of his left leg before being replaced by Neal Maupay shortly after the hour-mark.