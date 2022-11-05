More from Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper to BBC MOTD: "We were excellent for 35 minutes at the start and by far the better team. Tactically we were really good and should have been 1-0 up before we scored.

"We made some unforced errors at the end of the first half and including the decision for the penalty which went against us. The second half was pretty even. I'm disappointed with the second goal but we kept going and managed to get something out of it.

"My feeling is that if that's a penalty then there should be four in the game. If he has to look at the screen for ours then he should for the other three. All of those things went against us today, there's no doubt about that. I will look at everything. The performance was very good in the first half, nip and tuck in the second half and we showed great spirit at the end.

"I'm pleased [Morgan Gibbs-White] got his goal and was the best player on the pitch for me. We have worked hard with him and I'm pleased he's delivered that performance and got his goal.

"With all that's gone on today I have to take a step back and look at the overall performance.

"There's loads of things to talk about in the game but I have to let the stuff that went against us go personally and leave that to others. A lot from the game to digest.

"Some really good bits of play, disappointed we only had a 1-0 lead but then things out of our control went against us and we showed a great fighting spirit to get something out of the game."