Van Bronckhorst has to rouse Rangers in winter break - McFadden

R﻿angers got the win they desperately needed against Hearts on Wednesday. But Giovanni van Bronckhorst must use the looming winter break to bring about a marked improvement in performances, says former Scotland forward James McFadden.

A﻿fter Malik Tillman's goal edged out Hearts at Ibrox, Van Bronckhorst's side stay within seven points of league leaders Celtic with a trip to St Mirren to come on Saturday before the shutdown.

“He needs to win their remaining game, no doubt, get to the break and try to get as many players fit as possible," McFadden told Sportscene.

“There has to be work done, because at this stage it’s just about winning, performances don’t matter.

“But when they get to the break, there has to be something that changes, because the performance levels have been way below what the fans expect.

“The energy levels – they look as if they’re running on empty at times, there’s no sharpness in their play. That has to change."