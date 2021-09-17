BBC Sport

Leicester 2-2 Napoli: The pick of the stats

image source, Getty Images
Published

  • This was the first time Leicester have had a lead of two or more goals in a home match but failed to win since September 2016 against Chelsea. They had won each of their previous 47 such matches.

  • No player has scored more times for the Foxes in major European competition than Harvey Barnes - four, level with Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez - with all four his goals coming in the Europa League over the past two seasons.

  • Ayoze Perez netted his first goal in 15 games for Leicester, though this was the first time the team failed to win a match in which he scored (eight victories, one draw).