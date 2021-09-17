Leicester 2-2 Napoli: The pick of the stats
This was the first time Leicester have had a lead of two or more goals in a home match but failed to win since September 2016 against Chelsea. They had won each of their previous 47 such matches.
No player has scored more times for the Foxes in major European competition than Harvey Barnes - four, level with Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez - with all four his goals coming in the Europa League over the past two seasons.
Ayoze Perez netted his first goal in 15 games for Leicester, though this was the first time the team failed to win a match in which he scored (eight victories, one draw).