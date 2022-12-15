We asked for your views on Julian Alvarez' stellar World Cup campaign.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Andrew: Julian Alvarez has looked great since he arrived and is now globally visible in Qatar. He will play in a two up top with Erling Haaland, especially against high-line defences, sometimes alternating as solo number nines and sometimes Alvarez wide left with Phil Foden as a central attacking midfielder. Super Jack Grealish is now surplus or a luxury sub to win free kicks or run down the clock.

Bill: It certainly was a great bit of business by city to bring in Alvarez. His potential is huge and in Pep Guardiola he has the perfect coach to nurture that talent. The trouble is at City, with so many talented players, game time could be a problem when keeping him happy.

Sue: Alvarez is too good to serve as back up to Haaland. Guardiola needs to find a way to play them together.