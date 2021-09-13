Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

No Harry Kane, no "real striker", no bother for Manchester City.

When Bernardo Silva hit the net against Leicester on Saturday, the Portuguese became the ninth different City player to score in the past three games.

Their lengthy pursuit of England captain Kane might have ended in disappointment, but Pep Guardiola's side appear to have decided to share the goalscoring responsibilities around.

"We don't have a real striker so we do it as a team," said a satisfied Guardiola after his side's hard-fought 1-0 win at the King Power Stadium.

It was the perfect start to a big week which sees Guardiola's side launch their latest Champions League campaign at home to RB Leipzig - last season's Bundesliga runners-up - on Wednesday.

Leicester, too, are preparing to start their European campaign.

Despite a second defeat in three games, there was encouragement for Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers.

Jannik Vestergaard and Ryan Bertrand both marked their first league starts since joining in the summer with solid displays.

In addition, Ademola Lookman was a handful after coming off the bench to make his debut, while Jonny Evans made an appearance after injury.

Despite those positives, Rodgers will be seeking a response when Napoli roll into town for Thursday's Europa League group game.