Wolves v Brentford: Head-to-head stats

Wolves have won three of their past four league games against Brentford - drawing the other - including a 3-0 triumph at Molineux in their last such meeting in January 2018.

Since their return to the top flight in 2018-19, Wolves have won six of their eight home league games against promoted sides, the only aberrations a draw with Sheffield United in 2019-20 and defeat by West Bromwich Albion last season.