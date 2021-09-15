Wolves v Brentford: Head-to-head stats
- Published
Wolves have won three of their past four league games against Brentford - drawing the other - including a 3-0 triumph at Molineux in their last such meeting in January 2018.
Since their return to the top flight in 2018-19, Wolves have won six of their eight home league games against promoted sides, the only aberrations a draw with Sheffield United in 2019-20 and defeat by West Bromwich Albion last season.
Only Norwich (8) have had fewer shots on target in the Premier League this season than Brentford (9), with the Bees managing just one effort on target last time out against Brighton.