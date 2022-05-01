Kulusevski drops to Spurs bench - team news

Sweden attacking midfielder Dejan Kulusevski loses his place in the Tottenham starting XI as manager Antonio Conte makes just one change from last weekend's 0-0 draw at Brentford.

Brazil forward Lucas Moura comes in to replace Juventus loanee Kulusevski, who drops to the bench despite providing three goals and plenty of assists in recent weeks.

Spurs XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Emerson Royal, Bentacour, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Lucas Moura, Kane, Son Heung-min.