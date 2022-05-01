Kulusevski drops to Spurs bench - team news
Sweden attacking midfielder Dejan Kulusevski loses his place in the Tottenham starting XI as manager Antonio Conte makes just one change from last weekend's 0-0 draw at Brentford.
Brazil forward Lucas Moura comes in to replace Juventus loanee Kulusevski, who drops to the bench despite providing three goals and plenty of assists in recent weeks.
Spurs XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Emerson Royal, Bentacour, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Lucas Moura, Kane, Son Heung-min.
With an eye on Thursday's Europa Conference semi-final against Roma, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has made eight changes to his side.
Keeper Kasper Schmeichel, full-back Timothy Castagne and winger Marc Albrighton are the three who keep their place from Thursday's first leg against the Italian side.
Jamie Vardy drops to the bench, but James Maddison misses out altogether.
Leicester XI:Schmeichel, Castagne, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas, Mendy, Soumaré, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Pérez, Daka.