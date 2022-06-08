Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

When Leeds United were saved from financial oblivion in 2004, the club had debts of about £200m (adjusted for interest) and investors in the club were paid only 20% of what they were owed in order to settle those debts.

It is a stark warning to Barcelona, whose debts today amount to more than £1 billion, and to their investors.

Leeds' financial crisis and steep descent through the divisions was triggered by missing out on Champions League income. When this happened, debts had to be repaid through player sales, which created a vicious cycle as results subsequently suffered, leading to more players having to be sold.

It is then understandably galling to Leeds fans when journalists and fans connected with Barcelona suggest that Leeds should sell them Raphinha cheaply. The suggestion has been that if Leeds hold out for their price tag, the player would run out his contract and leave on a free anyway.

With a World Cup in the middle of next season, regular game time important for him, and his seeming unwillingness to negotiate a contract extension, this is a crucial moment. A good World Cup and Raphinha's price tag could sky-rocket, but next summer he will have less than a year left on his contract, undermining the club's negotiating position.

With Barcelona playing hard-ball, should Leeds stick or twist with their Brazilian star?