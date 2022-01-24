A new series of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast is just around the corner - and we want you to get involved in the panel's selections.

Alan Shearer, Micah Richards and Gary Lineker will return in the spring but they have narrowed down their selections and would like your suggestions on who they've picked.

Today's topic is the top 10 African players and one Spurs player makes the list.

Emmanuel Adebayor (Togo)

He may not have been the biggest success at Spurs but Adebayor had an impressive career at four Premier League clubs, - Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester City and Crystal Palace - scoring 97 times in 242 games.

He was named the BBC's African Footballer of the Year in 2007, but never won a trophy in English football, losing the 2007 League Cup final and featuring as an unused substitute in Palace's FA Cup final defeat in 2016.

Have your say on the top three Africans to play in the Premier League