Scott Parker has said Bournemouth are still working hard to bring players in for the new season because the "squad is light".

The Cherries have so far added Ryan Fredericks, Joe Rothwell and Marcus Tavernier to the squad that finished second in last season's Championship.

"Everyone at times gets frustrated," said Parker. "While of course I am frustrated at times - the players may be, the owners, the fans - it is just part and parcel of football clubs and it’s what we do really.

"We worked tirelessly to be in this division and we are not going to let that slide easy.

"The facts are the squad is light. I’m not questioning what we have here. I know what we have here and these boys showed me that throughout last year.

"We need to evolve and we need help in some areas. We are where we are and we are trying everything we can."