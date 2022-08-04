Frank Lampard dismissed any suggestions of uncertainty at Chelsea and affirmed his Everton side were in for a "really tough game" on Saturday.

It's been an intriguing summer at Stamford Bridge - the first under the ownership of Todd Boehly - but Lampard sees past the changes in the boardroom to the quality at Thomas Tuchel's disposal.

"Chelsea have been a huge part of my life so I do follow them - I don't have to dismiss that," he said.

"The change of ownership can be really positive for them. I've been assured from a lot of good people I know still at the club that in the long term for the club everything will go in the right direction.

"In the short term, they have a really strong squad, full of internationals and we'll have to be at it."

Everton edged the corresponding fixture last season in front of a raucous crowd at Goodison Park and Lampard would love a repeat.

"We had a good game against them last season," he said. "It's nice to be at home in front of our fans.

"You can never underestimate Chelsea though and the tactical changes they will make and the quality of players they have brought in."