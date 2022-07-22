Manchester City have had a £30m offer for Marc Cucurella rejected by Brighton, who value the left-back at £50m. (Athletic - subscription required), external

City will make an improved offer for Cucurella but have other options if a fee cannot be agreed. (Mail), external

The club have been offered Benfica's full-back Alejandro Grimaldo, as an alternative option to Cucurella. (i Sport), external

Meanwhile, Barcelona will turn to City centre-back Aymeric Laporte, if they fail to sign Jules Kounde. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

