Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is Arsenal fan and actor Jazzie Zonzolo, star of new film Sumotherhood.

Sutton's prediction: 0-1

I am still not convinced by Bournemouth. A new coach has come in, Andoni Iraola, but have they improved from last season under Gary O'Neil? I'm not so sure they have.

Arsenal have a few injury concerns at the moment, including Bukayo Saka. Their squad will be stretched for this game but I still think they will find a way through, and squeak a victory.

Jazzie's prediction: Arsenal all the way! 0-2

