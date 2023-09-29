Newcastle forward Callum Wilson says he wants to avoid "a banana skin" as the Magpies host Burnley on Saturday.

Last season's Championship winners have picked up just one point this season but travel to St James' Park fresh from serene progress in the Carabao Cup.

"It is a banana skin game," he told the Footballer's Football Podcast. "Eventually the tables have to turn for teams like them and we have to try to make sure that is not against us.

"We have to be really focused, recover quickly and be as professional as we can. If we want to push towards the top of the table, then we have to put in a performance to put teams in the bottom half of the table to bed."

