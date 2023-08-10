West Ham United have announced the signing of Mexico international Edson Alvarez from Dutch club Ajax.

The 25-year-old midfielder joins the Hammers on a permanent contract until June 2028, for an undisclosed fee.

Alvarez on joining the Europa Conference League champions: "I can’t wait to play here in front of the West Ham fans. It’s a hugely sentimental moment for me in my career. To join a club like a West Ham is a dream for me and my family.

"The Premier League is a special league, the best league in the world, and I think my style will suit it. I now have a responsibility to West Ham, and the West Ham family, and I will give absolutely everything for the shirt."

Boss David Moyes added: "We’re really pleased to add Edson to our squad. The midfield area was one we were especially keen to strengthen this summer – and Edson will complement the other options we have.

"He’s an experienced international player, who has enjoyed great success for both club and country during his career to date."

It has been announced that Alvarez will wear number 19 for the Hammers.