Manchester United need to move for Sofyan Amrabat soon if they are to avoid the ultimate disappointment.

Fred is out - joining Fenerbahce in a £13m move - and Donny van de Beek is also expected to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Erik ten Hag reportedly wants a second midfielder after Mason Mount's £60m arrival from Chelsea. But the club can't afford to wait for Van de Beek's departure.

Why? Because an increasingly frustrated Liverpool are waiting in the wings.

Jurgen Klopp has failed to lure a string of midfielders to Anfield over the past year - Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham and now seemingly Moises Caicedo.

His options are now scarce with just a few weeks of the window remaining. But Amrabat is expected to leave Fiorentina before the deadline, and he won't wait for United forever.

The club risk falling short of midfield options if a new arrival doesn't fill the void left by Van de Beek and, more notably, Fred.

And it would make the transfer failure all the more sour if Liverpool became the club to stifle Ten Hag's plans.

He will have alternatives, but Amrabat's availability feels like an opportunity too good to squander.