We need to play the perfect game - Emery

Villarreal boss Unai Emery is aware of the size of the challenge facing his side when they host Liverpool on Tuesday, and says they will need "a perfect game" to have a chance of reaching the Champions League final.

The Reds won the semi-final first leg 2-0 thanks to an own goal by Pervis Estupinan and a Sadio Mane strike, with the home side dominant throughout - especially in midfield, where Thiago Alcantara excelled.

"It is a difficult task but we are working on the game," said former Arsenal manager Emery.

"We need to find our excellence in certain things and maybe achieve something no-one has achieved, which is this kind of comeback.

"We will try to find some weak spots, something that no-one has done this season.

"If the player of the match is again a Liverpool player, we will be out, for sure - but if it is one of ours, we can be there."