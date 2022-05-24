Heart of Midlothian have had a number of players who have shone this season as they secured third place in the Scottish Premiership and reached the Scottish Cup final.

Defender Craig Halkett has broken into the Scotland squad, Beni Baningime excelled in midfield and Barrie McKay recently earned a new contract with some outstanding displays.

But there can only be one winner. Goalkeeper Craig Gordon looks as good as ever. Five times he has been named BBC man of the match and on 13 occasions the fans voted him the best player too.

