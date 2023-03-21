N﻿igel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

This season, many have expressed the view that Manchester City have not been firing on all cylinders, that they are below par and, in some cases, that they play better when Erling Haaland is not in the side.

During my past two visits to Etihad Stadium I have celebrated 13 goals, with none conceded. In the past six games, City have six wins - scoring 23 goals and letting in only one.

So, if it has been disappointing, it’s starting to get a bit better!

Marathon runners need to taper their training so they don’t go hard right up to the starting line. It allows them to recover and reach peak performance before the race.

Similarly, top Olympic athletes manipulate their training programmes to ensure they are performing at their absolute best during the most important competitions.

With the Premier League looking increasingly like a two-horse race - plus an FA Cup semi-final and a Champions League quarter final on the horizon - I sincerely hope the international break will allow Pep Guardiola, his backroom staff and the 20 players representing their nations to get their tapering and peaking just right.