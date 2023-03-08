Transfer news: Chelsea enter race for De Jong

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona and are ready to pay 80m euros (£71.3m) for the 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder. (Fichajes - in Spanish)

Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool remain interested in Moises Caicedo despite the 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder signing a new contract with Brighton last week. (Football Insider)

Newcastle United have joined the race to sign Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount, 24. (Mail)

Chelsea technical director Christopher Vivell is a big admirer of RB Leipzig's 22-year-old Hungary attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai. (Caught Offside)

