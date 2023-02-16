Interim Leeds boss Michael Skubala says Luke Ayling's contract extension is representative of the fact he is "a bit of a legend at the club".

Earlier on Thursday, Leeds confirmed the full-back will remain at Elland Road until the summer of 2024 after the club triggered an option to further his deal.

Skubala was clearly delighted with the news.

"Luke is a very good person to have around and a great leader in the dressing room," he said. "He is also a bit of a legend at the club so I am very pleased personally and professionally for him that we are able to get an extension out of him.

"It's always important to have good leaders who can help support young players and that do things in the right way. Luke does both of those things.

"He's also a really positive influence and performs well as he showed in the two games against Manchester United."