Lucas Paqueta will miss the game, while Nayef Aguerd "has a chance" of featuring and Gianluca Scamacca is only training at the moment.

On Scamacca, Moyes said: "It’s also great that Gianluca is back, but he is nowhere near ready to play, or nowhere near ready to be selected. I might try to involve him but I have to say that it would be minimum minutes because he’s just back with us."

On Maxwel Cornet's lengthy injury lay-off, Moyes added: "We’re due him back in next Monday but whether that means training, or building him back up. We’re certainly going to need time to build him back up, that’s for sure."

In referencing Antonio Conte's absence while he recovers from surgery Moyes backed Spurs to "do a job" given their "really good group of players".

Moyes was asked about his own time away from the touchline when he contracted Covid, stating: “I found it incredibly hard watching the games during Covid. It also taught me that sometimes you have to sit back and take the emotion out of it. I’m sure Antonio won’t want to be at home, but he has to look after his health.”

On hard-earned recent draws, Moyes said: “We’ve found ourselves getting a bit better form, scoring some goals and have been getting more resilient. We want to keep those things going. Ultimately we don’t want draws, we want wins and that’s what we need to do.”