'Overrated'; 'Embarrassing and humiliating'; 'Tickets should be refunded'

We asked you for your thoughts following Hearts' 2-0 defeat at Fir Park.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Colin: Typical Hearts unfortunately. Embarrassing and humiliating. All possession, no bite up front or quality, with a joke of a defence.

2-0 flattered us and at no point were we in this game after first 10 minutes. From that point on was all Motherwell and should have been a lot more with countless central defensive errors. Away tickets should be refunded.

Jimmy: I’m really disappointed that our manager basically said our team wasn’t good enough today apart from Zander Clark. Would the manager and players be happy refunding 2500 tickets and expenses for today support, seeing he thinks it’s ok to accept mediocrity?

Gordon: Hearts were beyond poor, but that's the problem for non-Old Firm teams... They lack of consistency, especially, away from home. No doubt half the Hearts fans here will want to sack Neilson. Who'd be a manager...?

Ian: Today just emphasises why Hearts will never get close to Celtic and Rangers. You have to have a strong home record and be able to win away from home on a regular basis. The Hearts defence and the manager are overrated.

Close to Rangers? Aye Cove Rangers. Hearts fans need to open their eyes.

Ewen: Had Shankland's header or Kingsley's free kick went in then might have been a different result. A terrible team performance though and Motherwell deserved the win.

Leon: Shocking display. Whole team looked like they couldn't be bothered. Expect far more from Scotland's third best team.