Who's out of contract in Perth this summer?

There is still plenty of football to be played this season, but as is always the case, eyes will already be looking ahead to the next campaign.

There have been grumblings among the St Johnstone fanbase about how several players have not been tied down to new deals and could therefore leave the club in the summer.

As it stands, first-team regulars David Wotherspoon, Melker Hallberg, James Brown, Jamie Murphy and Michael O'Halloran are all out of contract at the end of the season.

Backup goalkeeper Elliot Parish and veteran midfielder Murray Davidson could depart on a free.

William Sandford and Charlie Gilmour's deals are also up.