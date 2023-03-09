Individual errors cost us - Marshall

Goalkeeper David Marshall bemoaned Hibs’ error-strewn performance in the 4-1 defeat to Rangers after a “tough and emotional couple of weeks” following the death of owner Ron Gordon.

The Hibs support delivered a spine-tingling rendition of Sunshine on Leith in honour of Gordon pre-match.

But despite taking the lead Lee Johnson’s side were well below their best as their seven-game unbeaten Premiership run shuddered to a halt.

“I think individuals errors caused a lot of the goals,” said Marshall. "We started the game very well but the penalty came very quickly after so it knocked the wind out of our sails.

“We are disappointed given we were at home the manner of the defeat.

“It’s been a tough and emotional couple of weeks. The memorial service on Tuesday was very emotional. It was a celebration of Ron’s life and I think the family added to that.

“The family are very proud of the song at the start of the game and how the crowd reacted.

“When the first goal goes in I thought it was written in the stars (Hibs would win) but unfortunately it was a poor performance.”