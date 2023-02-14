Former Premier League midfielder Michael Brown said the post-match scenes at Anfield showed Liverpool were desperate for their victory over Everton.

Jurgen Klopp said his side's Merseyside derby win was a "massive relief" and that the performance was a statement to the rest of the Premier League.

Brown, who was covering Monday's game for BBC Radio 5 Live, told the Football Daily podcast: "You just look at Jurgen Klopp and there has been a lot of pressure on him, a lot of questions asked, whether there should be changes, whether he should move on.

"I’m watching him go down the tunnel now as he hugs everyone and he will have been desperate for that, so will his players and good for them to celebrate.

"The pressure was on against the local rivals who have got a good result, got the bounce of a new manager, but it was a good performance.

"Darwin Nunez created, didn’t really get the reward that he probably deserved. The atmosphere was hostile, it was a little bit tense all around us. You can tell they were desperate for that result."

