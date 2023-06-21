'Rodgers outstayed his welcome at Leicester'

Brendan Rodgers led Leicester City to successive fifth-place finishes in England's top flight, the club's first-ever FA Cup triumph, and a European semi-final.

But by the time his four-year tenure ended in the sack, the Foxes were in a tailspin that culminated in relegation last season.

Where did it go wrong? And what lessons might be learned as he returns to Celtic?

Ric Flair, of The Big Strong Leicester Boys podcast,, external says Rodgers "outstayed his welcome" after two-and-a-half "phenomenal years".

"Rodgers arguably goes down as one of Leicester’s most successful ever managers," Flair told BBC Scotland Sportsound.

"That period from when he came in, March 2019, right through until the end of the season when we won the FA Cup in 2021. That was two-and-a-half seasons and we were up there with the elite clubs of the Premier League.

"We were in the top four for nearly the entirety of both seasons but sadly dropped out to fifth in the last week of the season.

"We felt like we let the pressure get the better of us. In the real crunch moments, pressure may get to him down the stretch.

"The good times were great but to go from that to getting relegated inside two seasons is as jaw-dropping as winning the league under Claudio Ranieri.

"The drop-off has been quite mind-boggling and Rodgers does have to take some of the criticism for that. He probably outstayed his welcome at Leicester.

"He didn’t have the players to freshen it up and 18 months ago, after we got dumped out against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup, he said we needed a rebuild. He was right, but the board neither backed him nor sacked him that summer.

"The damage was done and he did make a lot of mistakes, playing Danny Ward for 26 games and admitting he did it out of loyalty because he’d been a faithful number two to Kasper Schmeichel was pretty horrifying considering we only went down by a few points.

"There’s plenty to be conflicted about in your thoughts about Rodgers, he’s a fantastic coach but I think he has a shelf life.

"Three seasons was his limit at Leicester and then we should have shook hands and he would have gone down an absolute legend, whereas now it’s tainted."