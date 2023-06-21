'A real statement of intent' - McGregor excited by Rodgers' return

Celtic securing Brendan Rodgers’ return as manager is a “real statement of intent”, says captain Callum McGregor.

The midfielder, one of only three players still at the club from Rodgers’ successful first spell in charge, says the squad are excited to work with the Northern Irishman and cited his attention to detail as a major strength.

"It’s great that we’ve managed to get him back and it’s obviously a really positive step for the club, it’s a real statement of intent,” McGregor told CelticTV.

“The guys that were here the last time really enjoyed working with him and under him, it was a really successful period.

“He’s a top-level manager, his preparation and detail towards every single game, every single training session, every moment that he’s in the building he’s constantly thinking about football and how to make the club better, how to make the team better. And on top of that, how to make the individual within the team better as well, and he’s had a brilliant track record with that everywhere he’s been.

“So the boys are really excited to work with him on a close level along with the guys who are still here at the club.

“He’s a really hands-on manager. There’s a real game understanding when you go on the pitch and you understand exactly what you’ve been asked to do, so that’s one of his biggest strengths as a manager."

McGregor is pleased the backroom team assembled by Ange Postecoglou will remain in place under Rodgers. John Kennedy stays on as assistant manager, despite Postecoglou’s interest in taking him to Spurs, along with first-team coaches Gavin Strachan, Stevie Woods and Harry Kewell.

“Continuity was the key message,” McGregor added. “Obviously the previous manager did a fantastic job, but he was also helped by the excellent staff that we had in building and they work really well together.

“We know we’ve got a great group of staff who work tirelessly every day to make sure the club is in a good place. So that coupled with the return of Brendan as manager is really exciting times for the players, the club and the supporters.”